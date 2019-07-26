SMH: Watch Unsupervised Toddler Ride Airport Conveyor Belt Through X-Rays To TSA Room, Comes Out With Minor Injuries [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Kid Rides Airport Conveyor Belt To TSA Room
A 2-year-old hopped on the luggage conveyor belt at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and rode it 5 minutes until he was rescued in a TSA bag room. According to WSBTV news, the young child injured his arm because of the incident.
The incident happened near a Spirit Airlines bag checking area. His mother said she set her son Lorenzo down for a moment and was printing a boarding pass at a kiosk near the belt. When she looked up, it was too late.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.