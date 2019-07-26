Interactive One’s Senior Culture Editor David Dennis Jr. Eloquently Explains How Black People Were ‘Right About Trump’ [Video]

David Dennis Jr. Appears On “The Damage Report”, Talks Cheeto In Chief

One of our esteemed editors recently took their talents to a top daily news show.

David Dennis Jr. recently appeared on “The Damage Report” to eloquently explain to Brooke Thomas and Jayar Jackson how the conservative movement and people like Sarah Palin, former running mate of the late John McCain, gave birth to the ignoramus insanity that is, “President” Donald Trump.

He also explained how black folks were right all along about Trump and didn’t even bat an eyelash at him racistly telling women of color congresswomen to “go back to their countries.”

This is a GOOD one, watch above.