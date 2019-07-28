Miguel Executive Produces His Snackable Spouse Nazanin Mandi’s Single ‘Forever Mood’ [Video]

Nazanin Mandi “Forever Mood”

Nazanin Mandi is expanding from her acting and modeling career and delving into music. The wife of singer Miguel released her debut song and music video “FOREVER MOOD.”

The single is produced by The Code and co-executive produced by her Grammy-nominated hubby along with singer/songwriter, Midian. Midian also co-wrote the song with Nazanin which she states is the reply to Miguel’s “All I Want is You.” The sultry single and music video made its debut on Billboard.

In case you didn’t know, Mandi’s first foray in the music industry came when she performed at Carnegie Hall at the age of 15. From there she went on to be a contestant on the inaugural season of AMERICAN IDOL and a finalist on NEXT BIG STAR, Ed McMahon’s Star Search spin-off.

Watch “Forever Mood” above.