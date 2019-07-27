Dirty Game: Chicago Woman Goes On Epic Facebook Rant After Bitter Ex Boots Her Car After Break-Up

Chicago Woman’s Car Booted By Crazy Ex-Boyfriend After Break-Up

Tiffany Veronica has a triflin’ a$$ ex-boyfriend who went to an extreme, and most likely illegal, method to keep her in his life.

Based on Tiffany’s Facebook post, it appears that she broke up with the man she named “Boot N***a” in her phone the night before and woke up the next morning with a non-Timberland boot on her car.

The folks at DailyMail reached out to Tiffany for comment but no word yet.

Ladies, how do you suggest she handle this situation with “Boot N***a”?