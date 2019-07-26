Inside My DNA: Kendrick Lamar Just Welcomed His First Child With Fiancee Whitney Alford

Kendrick Lamar And Whitney Alford Welcome Their First Child

Congratulations are in order for Kendrick Lamar and his longtime love Whitney Alford!

The couple welcomed their first child together on Friday, July 26, Us Weekly confirmed.

A source told the mag that the 33-year-old makeup artist gave birth to a baby girl last night. Kendrick is known for being quiet about his private life, so it’s really no surprise that he didn’t announce his high school sweetheart’s pregnancy ahead of their daughter’s arrival.

Even though he doesn’t give the public much info about what’s going on back at home, the Pulitzer Prize winner did acknowledge his was engagement while promoting To Pimp a Butterfly on The Breakfast Club back in April of 2015.

“At the end of the day, you want to always, always have real people around you, period. Whether it’s male or female, and everybody that’s been around me, they’ve been around since day one,” Kendrick said when being asked about Alford. “I always show respect when respect has been given, and people that have been by your side, you’re supposed to honor that.”

The couple met while attending Centennial High School in Compton, California and have been together ever since.

Fans noticed a few months ago that this 2 year stretch has been the longest we’ve gone without a new Kendrick Lamar album since his debut–but it looks like this new bundle of joy could be part of the reason why. After touring for what seems like forever following the release of DAMN, Kung Fu Kenny definitely deserves a break and some time off with family.

Big congrats to the new parents!