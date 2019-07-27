Scottie Pippen Is Reportedly Being Sued By Ex-Side Chick From The 90’s After She Flew Herself Out & Never Got Reimbursed

Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Mistress Is Suing Him Over Travel Fees From The 80’s

According to the The Blast, six-time NBA champ Scottie Pippen is being sued by an ex-girlfriend for $9,999, after she claims she spent thousands in travel expense during their alleged relationship, that took place during the late 80’s and early 90’s.

“the maximum allowed in small claims court,”

Chyvette Valentine, who claims to have dated Pippen during his time with the Chicago Bulls, is taking him to small claims court after she says he promised to pay her back after she flew herself out but he never did.

During the Bull’s dynasty Pippen married Karen McCollum in 1988, later divorcing in 1990.

Valentine claims she didn’t know Pippen was married or had kids, and didn’t find out until he opened up about his life in February 1988 as the pair had sex.

Following his split from McCollum, Pippen wed second wife Larsa in 1997. She filed for divorce in 2018.