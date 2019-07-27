RHOA: Cynthia Bailey Is Engaged To Sportscaster Bae Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey Engaged to Sportscaster Bae Mike Hill’

According to People, congratulations are due in order for Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill. After about 14 months of dating, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her Fox sportscaster bae are engaged to be married.

Hill reportedly proposed to Bailey Friday evening with a 5 carat princess cut solitaire ring in Atlanta at the grand opening of her new business, The Bailey WineCeller.

The surprise proposal was a family affair an everyone was there including Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson and Hill’s two daughters — Kayla and Ashlee — all in attendance, all well as the couple’s closest friends and Bailey’s RHOA cast mates.

Mike reportedly enlisted the help of his and Cynthia’s daughters and Courtney Ajinça to make the proposal a total surprise. Hill started off a toast that was interrupted by Kaylee, who handed her dad a bottle with a big question mark on it and said, “No dad, I think you should propose like this.”

Mike then called on Cynthia’s daughter, Noelle, to help him open the bottle and she handed over the ring box, the insider added. That’s when Mike reportedly “dropped to one knee and professed his love,” while his and Cynthia’s daughters “gathered behind him with a hand-made puzzle piece sign that real, ‘Can we be a family?’”

This will be the second marriage for both Bailey and Hill.