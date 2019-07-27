More Money Moves: Mary J. Blige Set To Star In The First “Power” Spinoff Series

Mary J. Blige Set To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff

According to USA Today, R&B legend Mary J. Blige will star in the “Power” spinoff series, “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Executive producers 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp announced the first “Power” spinoff and Blige’s involvement at a panel discussion and expressed three enthusiasm.

Reportedly, the sixth and final season of “Power,” broken into two segments, and will premiere Aug. 25. After a 10-episode run, the final five episodes will be broadcast starting in January.

The “Power” sequel, one of a few in development at Starz, “will continue the journey of some of ‘Power’s’ most controversial characters,” Starz said, and is expected to air next summer. No other details were provided, other than its name and Blige’s involvement.

When Blige took the stage everyone cheered as the “Power” stars and producers welcomed the superstar to the show family.

Blige expressed her emotions surrounding the event:

“This is probably the most exciting thing that’s going to happen to me this year. I’ve been a fan of ‘Power’ since the very beginning. It just touches my heart.”

50 Cent talked about his direction of the new spinoff as his flagship series wraps up: