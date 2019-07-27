‘Insecure’ Is Set To Start Shooting Season 4 In September…And We’re Getting More Episodes!

Issa Rae Provides An Update On The State Of Insecure Season 4

Issa Rae has a lot going on right now, but contrary to what a lot of fans might be thinking, she hasn’t forgot about Insecure.

According to reports from Deadline, Issa confirmed the show’s Season 4 shooting schedule will begin in September during the TCA panel for A Black Lady Sketch Show, where she serves as executive producer. Not only that, she confirmed that this upcoming season will have ten episodes instead of the usual eight.

To say fans are getting impatient while waiting for another season of Insecure is an understatement–but the renewal was announced almost a year ago, so it’s definitely understandable.

With that being said, Issa’s IMDB is full of impending projects right now, so it’s pretty easy to understand why we had to wait a little bit longer for a few more eps of Insecure. There’s still no word on when we can expect the show to actually air, but more episodes and a filming schedule is a step in a good direction.

Look out for Season 4 of Insecure sometime in 2020!