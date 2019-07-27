Big Boy’s Neighborhood: Karrueche Talks Getting Hacked, Season 3 Of ‘Claws’ & Dealing With Depression [Video]

Karrueche Stops By Big Boy’s Neighborhood For An Interview

Karrueche stopped by Real 92.3 this week to talk to Big Boy about season three of her hit show, Claws.

While she was in the building, the actress also talked about getting hacked, how social media causes depression, her character Virginia Loc, and what else she’s up to right now. Peep the full interview down below to hear what she has to say about all that and more: