The Breakfast Club: Burna Boy Talks Nipsey Hussle, Fela Kuti, And Hip-Hop-Fused Afrobeat [Video]

Burna Boy On The Breakfast Club

If you aren’t familiar with Burna Boy then here’s a chance to get to know him.

The Nigerian rapper/singer/Afrobeat artist has been on FIRE the last few years and his journey in the music industry goes back even further than that.

Burna recently sat down with the world’s most dangerous morning show to talk about the great Fela Kuti, his relationship with Nipsey Hussle and fusing hip-hop with Afrobeat.