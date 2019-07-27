Pay Yo Bills: State Of New York Chases Nas To LA Over $42K In Tax Warrants (Exclusive)

Nas Accused Of Failing To Pay State Taxes In New York

Moving across the country isn’t enough to stop New York State from coming after you for back taxes.

Just ask Nas.

The legendary Queens MC is back on the hook for old tax warrants out of New York that have been lodged in his new home of California, BOSSIP has learned.

New York State’s Commissioner of Taxation and Finance registered the judgments in Los Angeles against the “If I Ruled The World Rapper,” earlier this month, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. The liens total a whopping $42,497.64, according to the New York State Division of Taxation.

Nas’ alleged debt stems from income he earned in 2011 and 2012.

The state clearly doesn’t mess around when it comes to collecting its due, and Nas’ court papers say that his wages, money and property could be seized without warning if he doesn’t address it.

Nas had not yet officially responded to the cases as of July 25.