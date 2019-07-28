A Lil’ Positivity: Lena Waithe Inks Major “First Look Deal” With Amazon Studio

Lena Waithe Signs 2-Year Overall Deal With Amazon

According to Deadline, Lena Waithe has signed a deal with Amazon Studios to produce programs for Prime Video for the next two years.

Waithe already planned to release her horror anthology series, Them, on the Amazon platform, but the new deal opens the door for more dope content.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke expressed her excitement about the deal.

“Lena is a powerhouse writer and producer who also has a gift for identifying exciting and authentic voices..Our upcoming series Them is the result of her rare ability to cultivate brilliant voices like Little Marvin and bring his wholly original and compelling vision to Amazon. We look forward to collaborating with Lena and her team for years to come.”

Waithe said she’s ready the next step:

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Amazon Studios and am looking forward to this next chapter..Both of our goals are aligned in that we want to continue elevating storytellers who are underrepresented and have a unique vision of the world.”

In addition to her currently running programs, Waithe’s hyped film Queen & Slim is set to drop in November.