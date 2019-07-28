Keep It CHill: Cynthia Bailey’s Balling Sportscaster Sweetie Proposed With An $85K Engagement Ring

Cynthia Bailey’s $85K Engagement Ring

Cynthia Bailey’s shiny new hardware on her left hand came with a steep price. As previously reported Cynthia and her sportscaster sweetie Mike Hill made it all the way official Friday when Mike popped the question with at the grand opening of her new business, The Bailey Wine Cellar.

Now more details are being released about Cynthia’s engagement ring. According to US Weekly Mike proposed with a 5-carat princess cut solitaire ring. They add that the setting alone retails at $14,036, and the five-carat center stone is valued at $70,000. That brings the total of the ring to approximately $85,000.

The 18k white gold piece is Simon G. Jewelry and was purchased at Solomon Brothers.

“I am so excited and in shock!” Cynthia told Us Weekly about her big news. “I had no idea that Mike was going to propose tonight! He and our beautiful daughters and Courtney got me real good and I’m so happy that my friends and family were here to witness everything. Wow! I can’t believe it.”

Congrats Cynthia!

