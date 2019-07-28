Pregnancy Confirmed: KeKe Wyatt Spotted Bumpin’ Around With Baby #10

KeKe Wyatt Pregnancy Confirmed

KeKe Wyatt is indeed pregnant. After rumors swirled that she’s expecting another baby, the soul songstress was spotted clearly sporting a baby bump. KeKe made a stop in Washington, D.C. Saturday for McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour and while there posed for pics backstage.

She was also spotted on stage with a noticeable pregnancy belly.

The singer, 37, is already a mom of 9 (8 biological, 1 step-child). This will be her first child with her new husband Zackariah David.

Congrats KeKe!