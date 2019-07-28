A Lil Positivity: 21 Savage Announces His Fourth Annual Issa Back 2 School Drive

21 Savage Is Back For Another Back To School Drive

It’s that time of year again–and 21 Savage is here to host another back-to-school drive for the youth in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

For this year’s festivities, 21 is partnering with Amazon Music, Leading by Example Foundation, and Momma Flystyle for the event that takes place on Sunday, August 4. Since his rise to stardom, 21 Savage has made an effort to continually give back to his community as much as he can. The purpose of his annual back-to-school drive is to giveaway school uniforms, school supplies, and free haircuts for both boys and girls before the start of the new year.

21 Savage has focused a lot of his energy on his philanthropic efforts this year, which includes expanding his 21 Savage Bank Account Campaign by teaching a monthly online seminar on financial literacy, as well as promising to give jobs to at-risk Atlanta youth.

Before last year’s back-to-school drive, the rapper spoke with VIBE on the importance of helping his community in Atlanta. When talking the about the event, 21 said, “I went to school in Dekalb and Gwinnett County. This is important since we didn’t have this as kids.”

His co-manager Meezy added, “It takes being from here to understand what is needed. This is Dekalb County, I grew up here and I want to make sure these kids have nothing to worry about.”

Shoutout to 21 Savage for always luuhhhhhvin da kids!