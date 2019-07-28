The Coupled Up Carters: BeyBey And Hubby Hov Get Gussied Up For Great Gatsby Themed Family Function

Beyoncé And Jay Z Attend A Family Member’s 21st Birthday

Beyoncé woke up this morning in a sharing mood. Mrs. Carter shared shots of herself wearing an embellished red dress.

In an additional post, Bey shared photos of herself and hubby Hov wearing a white suit with a matching cane.

According to paparazzi reports, the Carters attended a Great Gatsby Themed 21st Birthday Party in NYC. We’re assuming the relative was on Jay’s side of the family because the paps also got shots of his mom Gloria Carter.

Are you feelin’ their getups?