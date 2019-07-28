Sweet Bilingual Swirl Seed: Christina Milian And Boyfriend Matt Pokora Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Christina Milian Announces Pregnancy With Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Christina Milian has a new project dropping in 2020.

The actress announced early morning on Sunday, July 28th that she is pregnant with her second child! She posted an adorable photo next to her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, as he holds an ultrasound photo over her belly.

In the caption, she wrote, “New release 2020! What a blessing! Let’s do this babe @mattpokora”

Her boo and the soon-to-be father also posted a pic from the same photoshoot, showcasing a black-and-white flick and writing a caption in both French and English that states, “legacy on the way.”

Back in May, Pokora posted a video to his Instagram stories of Christina’s daughter Violet calling him “daddy,” so it seems like he’s been preparing for this new role for a while now.

As stated in Milian’s caption, the new bundle of joy won’t be arriving until 2020, so the couple must be announcing pretty early on in their pregnancy–but who can blame them for being excited?

Congrats to Christina and Matt on the new chapter!