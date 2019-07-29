Shooting At Northern California Garlic Festival Reportedly Leaves At Least 3 People Dead & 12 Injured

Multiple People Reportedly Shot At Northern California Festival

At least 1 person is dead and 11 are injured following a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California, according to reports from CNN.

Six people ended up being transported to St. Louise Regional Hospital and another five were transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. All of them suffered gunshot wounds according to Joy Alexiou, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. She said the victims are in fair to serious condition.

The Gilroy Police Department tweeted that the scene was still active at 8:30PM, reminding people not to come to that area. A law enforcement source told CNN they recovered a firearm and rifle ammunition from the shooting.

Police initially responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. local time.

“The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today’s shooting at the Garlic Festival,” the tweet said. “If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B.”

Footage from the festival appears to show attendees fleeing from the scene after hearing gunshots.

Two patients are being treated at Stanford Medicine, spokeswoman Julie Greicius said.

Though reports are conflicting on how many people have been injured, local councilman Dion Bracco told the New York Times that at least 3 people have been killed and 12 have been injured.

The suspect who was wearing tactical gear and armed with an assault rifle was also killed by police.