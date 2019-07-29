Are You Here For It?! Wendy Williams’ Upcoming Biopic Will Cover Sex, Fat Shaming, Drugs & More

Wendy Williams’ Lifetime Biopic Will Cover Drugs, Family, And More

From the looks of it, Wendy Williams’ upcoming biopic is about to be juuuuuiiiiiicccccy, y’all!

According to reports from TMZ, Lifetime’s Wendy Williams biopic is going to cover her life from the ages of 10 to 55, which will span topics like her coke habit, fat-shaming from her family, and an untold story of date rape by a chart-topping artist. Sources from the network also revealed that the special will include her experiences with racism and sexism in Hollywood along with details about her marriage and divorce from Kevin Hunter.

Williams herself is producing the biopic, which has been titled Just Wendy. It’s being directed by Will Packer and Williams is writing the script along with Leigh Davenport.

Wendy told TMZ that she wants the actors in the biopic to be fairly unknown so they don’t detract from her story. Throughout the film, there will be at least two different women portraying the famous TV host, but neither of them will be Williams.

News of a biopic about Wendy being in the works follow a media frenzy surrounding her life after news surfaced that Williams’ husband had allegedly gotten his mistress pregnant–which later led to the couple announcing their divorce.

Just Wendy is set to air on Lifetime sometime in 2020.