In White Folks News: Wife Comes To Armie Hammer’s Defense After He Posts Footage Of Their Two-Year-Old Son’s “Foot Fetish”

Armie Hammer’s Wife Responds To Those Criticizing Their Parenting Online

In case you missed it, Armie Hammer was on the receiving end of some serious online criticism this weekend–and for good reason.

The Call Me By Your Name actor uploaded a video to his Instagram story on Saturday, which showed his 2-year-old son going to town sucking on dad’s toes. It doesn’t get much worse than that…except that it does. Hammer also decided to caption the footage “#footfetishonfleek” along with the claim that his son was sucking for a “solid 7 minutes.”

Kid’s–especially those that young–like to put their mouths on everything, but letting a toddler have your toes in their mouth for almost 10 minutes is weird no matter how you slice it. Even weirder, though, is implying that your son has a foot fetish and telling your millions of followers about it.

The video got deleted from his profile pretty quickly, but of course, the internet lives forever and the reactions were pure comedy.

why is my tl full of a video of armie hammer's son sucking his toes…. how does one react to this pic.twitter.com/GjcKFGC8PM — holli (@vlleneuve) July 27, 2019

Even though it’s presumably his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, whose filmed the whole toe-sucking sitch, it looks like she wasn’t on board with him posting the family moment for the whole world to see.

In response to Perez Hilton posting the disturbing video on his Instagram page, Chambers commented:

“It wasn’t seven minutes…more like five seconds. Our son likes to play with people’s feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke. Sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A’s part, but I can assure you that our children’s safety and well-being is always our first priority.”

So….there’s even MORE videos of their child sucking toes? M’kay.

Despite Elizabeth’s response to her husband’s hasty upload, people are still having a field day with this whole thing over on Twitter. Check out some of the most relatable responses after seeing the Armie Hammer video everyone’s been talking about:

me: why is armie hammer trending? me, two seconds later: pic.twitter.com/3mtX0CA3EL — ɐuǝlǝɾ (@_lajena) July 27, 2019

When I saw Armie Hammer is trending, I was worried it might be because he put his foot in his mouth, and, well, I was close. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 27, 2019