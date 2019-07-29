Separation Affirmation: Emily B. Hints She’s DONE With Fabolous Due To His Toxicity

Emily B. Breaks Silence After Fabolous Debunks Break Up News

It looks like Fabolous and Emily B. are telling two very different stories when it comes to the headlines about their relationship being donezo.

After a TMZ story broke claiming that Fabolous, 41, and his longtime girlfriend Emily B. called it quits the rapper took to social media to debunk it. Fab went all the way out of character and pleaded his devotions and love for Emily on a lengthy (and seemingly hopeless) IG live session. Emily B. hadn’t immediately reacted to the “rumor”.

To be fair, Emily B. has been keeping it light on social media since her scary domestic abuse drama unfolded publicly. But yesterday, Em seemingly confirmed the split.

In an IG story post, she wrote:

“This often offends people when I say this, but I don’t care. My mental health is priority over any friendship or relationship. I’ll lose anyone and anything before I lost my mind.”

Emily added to the post,

“This has been my mood all year!”

Recently, Em took a girls trip to The Bahamas. Seems like she has a good group of girlfriend to keep her smiling.

Do YOU think Fabolous is just in denial?