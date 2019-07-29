Please, Just A Crumb: A Gallery Of Thickeyonce’s Most Epic Thigh Moments In Recent Memory
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 17
❯
❮
Beyonce is a whole fine a$$ woman. Like an entire bae. But you already knew this. There are a plethora of reasons to marvel at her physical beauty. Trust us, we’ve done plenty. Lately, though, her slayage of choice has come from one source of power: her thigh meats. She gave us all the thigh we could handle at the Lion King premier a few weeks ago and it’s only gotten more thighlicious.
As a result we decided to dig through some of her more iconic thigh moments of the last year. You’re welcome, loves.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.