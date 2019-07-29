Still Going Strong: K. Michelle Reveals Her Secret Doctor Bae Is STILL Shaking Her Table…3 Years Later

K. Michelle Gives Fans A Quick Relationship Update

Remember K. Michelle’s fiancee Dr. Kastan Sims? It seems like K. paraded around with her doctor sweetie awhile back and he disappeared. Earlier this year, K. Michelle took the initiative to seek out a surrogate to carry twin babies for her. She was successful, sharing the identity of her surrogate with fans. However, this left folks wondering if she would be raising the kiddies alone.

Seems like K. just stopped talking about her relationship out of nowhere, but now she’s confirming he’s still around.

In a posted and deleted photo, K wrote, “Three years later. I still love him and this picture. #WeStillHere”.

You can see the photo of K’s man kissing her on the cheek before it was deleted HERE.

We can expect to see more of K. Michelle on this upcoming season of ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’, where she’ll be speaking more about her surrogate and babies on the way. How sweet!

Are YOU surprised K. and Dr. Kastan are still together?