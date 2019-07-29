Scummy “Father” Gets 30 Years For Producing Porn Flicks Of 1-Year-Old Daughter

Really?! “Father” Sentenced After Selling Porn Photos Of Baby Girl

A 47-year-old North Carolina man named Robin Christopher Hildred was sentenced to 30 years in prison for taking inappropriate photos of his 1-year-old daughter, according to NY Daily News by way of a U.S. Department of Justice report.

Robin Christopher Hildred, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing child pornography in April.

Hildred admitted to downloading and storing child pornography and taking sexually explicit photographs of his 20-month-old daughter after he was being secretly watched by authorities. Police uncovered a total of 2,299 child porn images and 12 videos, including some of his own daughter that were made with his phone between December of 2017 and April 2018.

A 2018 investigation into an online chat group known to be discussing and distributing child porn led police to Hildred, who had “expressed sexual interest in infants and toddlers and who was sharing child pornography links and photos.” Investigators traced his IP address to his home in Raleigh.

SMH, good riddance!