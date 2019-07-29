Kinks, Coils & Yammms: Meet The Melanin-Kissed Muva Meals Who Melted Curlfest 2019

CurlFest 2019 Melts The Internet

The Curly Girl Collective returned with another magical CurlFest that attracted the world’s flyest melanin empresses, Godiva Goddesses and shea butteries to Randall’s Island Park (NYC) for a sun-splashed celebration of Black excellence, heavenly hair and fellowship that gets bigger (and bolder) every year.

View this post on Instagram

Brooke Jasmyn | @br00keonthebrightside x #curlfest2019 | 7.2019

A post shared by Brian Fraser (@brianwinstonfraser) on

Peep the melanin-kissed muva meals who melted Curl Fest 2019.

    View this post on Instagram

    Glowing different 🌞 #curlfest2019

    A post shared by Aaliyah's Daughter (@shaydeez_) on

