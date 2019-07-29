Kinks, Coils & Yammms: Meet The Melanin-Kissed Muva Meals Who Melted Curlfest 2019
Out of office: Currently recovering from #CurlFest2019 😜 • First of all, can we just take a moment of silence for these @fenoel looks?! 🙌🏾🙌🏾 • Second of all, shout out to @curlygirlcollective for the opportunity to share my Influencer experience on the Empowerment stage with so many other dope women! Hi, @yandysmith, @stylenbeautydoc, @theblondemisfit, and @curlybeviie 😘😘😘 • Third of all, I love seeing, meeting and reconnecting with my readers in real life. Hey, Werkers! 👋🏾✋🏾👋🏾✋🏾 You all are the best, honestly. Tag me in your photos! I wanna see us. #Curlfest #CurlyGirlCollective
CurlFest 2019 Melts The Internet
The Curly Girl Collective returned with another magical CurlFest that attracted the world’s flyest melanin empresses, Godiva Goddesses and shea butteries to Randall’s Island Park (NYC) for a sun-splashed celebration of Black excellence, heavenly hair and fellowship that gets bigger (and bolder) every year.
Peep the melanin-kissed muva meals who melted Curl Fest 2019.
*' It was my first curl fest & it was so much fun! Loved the vibes & met some dope people! Also thank you to all the photographers that approached me to be their muse 💖 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – #fashion #curlyhairstyles #fashionblogger #fashionista #style #ootd #fashionable #curlqueen #fashionstyle #instafashion #outfitoftheday #curlyhaircollective #curlyhair #streetstyle #photography #curlfriend #fashiongram #streetwear #styleblogger #instastyle #fashiondiaries #blogger #lookbook #curlyhaircommunity #curlfest2019 #shopakira #afrolatina
#CurlFest was a blast, I was inspired by so many hair ideas I saw today & fell in love with my fro all over again. Thank you @curlygirlcollective for reminding me that the root of the plant is the richest part of the plant. Our roots are RICH. I risked so much today wearing my hair in its COMPLETE natural state. No jelled edges & literally no product… whoa. Lol 💎 . . . @lordnc @curlygirlcollective
cυrlғeѕт 2019 pнoтoѕ вy: @baphoto84 #baguileraphotography #curlfest #curlfest2019 #curlygirlcollective #newyorkcity #nycphotographer #blackexcellence #blackphotographers #melanin #naturalhair #blackgirlmagic #blackboyjoy #blackhistory365 #curlygirls #randallsisland #cfpapparazi
your favorite curly head cuties. Serving you smiles and looks @itscaseyjoe 👯♂️ #naturalhairjourney #naturalhairspot #curlfest2019 #curlygirlcollective #curlfriends #healthyhairjourney #naturalhairdreams #mielleorganics #kinkyhair #4bhair #4chair #luvyourmane #naturalistsa #naturalhairsistas #chunkytwistout #washday #hhj #naturalhairinspo #naturallyshesdope #respectmyhair #naturalchix #type4hair #naturalhairrocks #kinkychicks_1 #naturalhairinspiration #melanin #amazingnaturalhair
Photo credit: @ry_mcfly_ !!✨❤️ Yesterday at #Curlfest . A little while ago @uncommonly_v and my incubator cohort helped me to discover my essence words. Beauty, energy, magnetism, possibility, promise—that’s who I am at my highest. Thank you for capturing my magic Ryan!!! 😭😭 #curlfest2019
