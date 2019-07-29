Yee To Her Haw: Meg & Nicki Kee-Kee’d On IG Live Until The Cows Came Home, Sparked Hilarious Hysteria
- By Bossip Staff
Nicki & Meg Link Up On IG, Blow Up Twitter
While you were enjoying your hot girl/city boy summer, Megan & Nicki were kee-keeing like 12-year-old BFFs at a Saturday-night-before-the-first-day-of-school slumber party on IG Live bursting with good energy and meme-able moments that sent the Hotties, Barbz and everyone else into a warm and fuzzy TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Nicki & Meg linking up on IG Live on the flip.
