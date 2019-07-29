We Stan: Lizzo Gives Stellar Tiny Desk Performance Complete With Wailing, Bars & Flute

Lizzo Performs On NPR’s Tiny Desk

Lizzo continues to be on fire with music to make you both eff it up in the mirror and cry by yourself in a parked car outside of work.

Not that any of us have done that before.

Anyways, the “Juice” singer struck again with an appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk where she wailed out tracks like “Cuz I Love You,” and even pulled out her equally famous flute during her hit song “Juice.”

Witness Lizzo bring out her hilarious charm below, which she shares with what NPR says is one of their largest audience yet.