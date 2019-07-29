Love Is The Message: The-Dream Congratulates Christina Milian’s Pregnancy With Extensive Post

The-Dream Congratulates Christina Milian On Being Pregnant

While Christina Milian is expecting her precious swirl seed with boyfriend Matt Pokora, her ex hubbie, The-Dream, is congratulating her with all the love.

In fact, he took to Instagram to write a lengthy comment about love, along with a pic of Christina’s boyfriend holding her sonogram:

“I’m Delighted to wait the arrival and Welcome the Beautiful Being that’s on the way for @christinamilian and @mattpokora. What most may not know is I’ve asked for this moment to be Realized more than I can count. I have also made my best efforts at making sure whoever was in your life loved You and Adored You! I’ve Said if it’s Love do not hide it in the Dark let it inspire us in the light. I am so happy for You Tina most of all. Beyond this Business there is a common love that sometimes get left behind. A child itself can not Will that love but two people who love each other can will that love into a child. I told you recently and asked what are you waiting for. I’m glad the wait is over! This time around Make sure no one comes in between your happiness and will to love and be loved! Love who you want and how you want! @mattpokora I believe in you based off of our convo she has the Right human being to stand beside. Sending You much Love and Joy! You both should be Elated and do not dismiss a moment of this journey it goes by at light speed it seems! From @Thekingdream and @MrsNashxo we send you Infinite Love”

The-Dream and Christina were once married back in 2009, and they started the divorce process just a few days before Christina gave birth to their daughter Violet.

Good to know they’re supporting each other all these years late. Christina even gave a shout out to The-Dream’s wife Lalonne Martinez in the comments of one of his pictures, writing:

“I luhhhhhh her! She is def a hellova woman!”

Seems like the love Deam is talking about is winning.