BlackGirlMagic Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Members Release Vegan Lipstick Line Benefitting FAMU

Happy National Lipstick Day!

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Members Release Lovengood Lips For FAMU

The stunning sorors of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Beta Alpha chapter are making waves for an amazing charitable endeavor.

58 Nandi Inspired AKAtects Reclaiming Ascendancy also known as N.I.A.R.A. previously celebrated 10 years of sisterhood and service at their birthplace, the campus of Florida A&M University.

To commemorate the occasion, these lovely ladies partnered with Lovengood Lips, a vegan, cruelty-free lipstick brand to sell a shade that already sold out TWICE.

Now back in stock, the lipstick which is a $12 hot pink ultra-matte shade does more than make your pucker look perfect, it actually benefits their Historically Black alma mater. All proceeds from the lippie will be donated to FAMU to “fuel campus beautification, scholarship and FAMU women.”

Always PHIRST in service, these Alpha Kappa Alpha women are demonstrating the “beauty of sisterhood” beyond their lipstick and are organizing service projects funded by Lovengood Lips.

The projects include volunteering overseas with a local orphanage to service youth separated from their biological families and The Sister Soldier Project, a community service effort they began in the Spring of 2009, which provides feminine products, non-perishable goods, and other essentials to active-duty women in the military.

Nicely done ladies!

Check out N.I.A.R.A.’s change-making makeup below.