C’mon Sis 101: A History Of Nicole Murphy’s Remarkably MESSY Alleged Hook Ups

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Celebration Sunday Post Game Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Nicole Murphy’s Alleged Dating History

Nicole Murphy made headlines recently for inserting herself into someone’s marriage. Unfortunately for the model, this is nothing new! Nicole has a shakey dating history, where relationship timelines overlap and she is being linked to taken men. This even starts with her ex-hubby Eddie Murphy, who was in a relationship when they met.

Let’s take walk down memory lane, shall we? Hit the flip.

 

Comedians In Cars w. Jerry Seinfeld & Eddie Murphy ‑ LA Tastemaker

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Eddie Murphy

They met in 1989 and married in 1992. But did you know that Nicole And Eddie’s first child was born 4 months AFTER Eddie’s baby with his ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely? They were pregnant at the same time.

Jim Jackson

Ex-NBA baller Jim Jackson was the “other man” in Murphy’s Strahan breakup. They had an affair in the DR…which she initially denied.

Nick Cannon

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Nick Cannon

Nicole denied they were dating after being spotted together on Valentine’s day and again furniture shopping after her Michael Strahan separation.

Bu

Nicole and Akon’s brother Bu were spotted together on the heels of his breakup with Tracee Ellis Ross.

View this post on Instagram

Caption this! Keep it PG-13 LOLOL

A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan) on

Michael Strahan

Together for 8 years and they both blamed each other for cheating. In the end, she kept the ring!

Antoine Fuqua kids

Source: Billy Bennight/AdMedia / Splash News

Antoine Fuqua

Need we say more?

    Continue Slideshow

    Carmelo Anthony

    Theses two were spotted leaving a wine bar around the same time earlier this year (See it here). However, Nicole denies this was a “hook up”.

    Michael Misick

    LisaRaye already spilled the beans on this hookup. Initially ‘sources’ close to Nicole said they were just ‘friends‘.

    Sources say that Nicole and OBJ partied together all night at a Hollyweird nightclub, however, she again wrote it off as “coincidence”. Same place, same time — no hook up.

     

     

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.