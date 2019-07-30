#DoYourShow: Funniest Reactions To Tituss Burgess Burning Andy Cohen’s House Down
- By Bossip Staff
Tituss Burgess Vs. Andy Cohen
Everyone’s still cackling at Tituss gently tugging Andy Cohen’s wig on “Watch What Happens Live” while coining the instant classic catchphrase “keep going, girl. do your show” in a hilariously awkward moment (that spilled onto Instagram) currently fueling must-see MESS across Twitter.
Peep the funniest reactions to Tituss Burgess burning Andy Cohen’s house down.
After appearing on the show, Tituss snatched what was left of Andy’s edges on IG…
