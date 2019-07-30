DoYourShow: Funniest Reactions To Tituss Burgess Burning Andy Cohen’s House Down

Andy Cohen really tried to trap Titus in the black homophobia trope over Eddie Murphy and Titus said pic.twitter.com/ORAmOviCPl — Brian TheRange Henry (@Phllp_Wnslw) July 29, 2019

Tituss Burgess Vs. Andy Cohen

Everyone’s still cackling at Tituss gently tugging Andy Cohen’s wig on “Watch What Happens Live” while coining the instant classic catchphrase “keep going, girl. do your show” in a hilariously awkward moment (that spilled onto Instagram) currently fueling must-see MESS across Twitter.

Can I get the look Tituss Burgess gave Andy Cohen seconds before saying "Keep going girl. Do your show" tattooed on my body…? pic.twitter.com/fukSl0A286 — jonathan (@jwebmusic) July 29, 2019

Peep the funniest reactions to Tituss Burgess burning Andy Cohen’s house down.