Guess The Cerulean Colored Cakes

Guess The Cakes
A certain star brought her bangin’ baaaawdy and interview skills to a late-night talk show. This lovely lady is an ageless banger who’s known for keeping her body in tip-top shape via a “healthy, organic diet.”
“Diet is 85 percent of the whole thing for me,” the actress who’s 60 previously said. “I cut [out] the sugar, the alcohol, and the bread, and eat a lot of protein and veggies.”
What’s diet got to do with it? Everything, apparently.
Guess the cakes! You KNOW who this megastar Wakaadan Queen is…
Hit the flip.
It’s Angela Bassett of course.
The stunner was spotted outside of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah sporting a cerulean colored bodycon dress. The actress is currently promoting her Netflix comedy “Otherhood” that costars Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman and she looked stunning while waving to fans.
“Otherhood” premieres August 2.
See more super stunning, super bangin’ baaaawdied Angela Bassett on the flip.
