Belcalis Feels The Bern: Cardi B Met Up With Bernie Sanders In Detroit To Film A Campaign Video

Cardi B Meets Bernie Sanders For Some Campaigning in Detroit
Cardi B linked up with 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at TEN Nail Bar in Detroit earlier this week, where the two shot a campaign video.
“We (are) working on a way to involve more young people in the political process,” Sanders told CNN about the unexpected collaboration. “The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.”
After their shoot, Cardi took to Instagram to post a picture from their meet up and to thank Bernie for sitting down and talking with her. “Not me, US. Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country,” Belcalis wrote in her caption. “Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country.LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!”
Not me, US. Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country. A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be ? I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered. Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country.LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!
Though these two seem like a pretty odd pairing, news of this campaign video doesn’t come completely from left field. Cardi’s collab with Bernie arrives only a few days after she took to Twitter to say that she was sad how we let down the Senator in the 2016 election.
And it seems like Bernie is a fan of Cardi B, too.
Just last week, the Brooklyn native was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he spoke about his relationship with Cardi. “I know her,” Sanders said about the rapper. “We have talked on the phone on several occasions. She is really smart and she is deeply concerned about what’s happening in this country. That’s the truth. She comes from a humble background and she knows what it’s like to live in poverty, to struggle, and she wants to make sure that we can improve life for working people in this country. I’m delighted that she is a supporter.”
Are you here for Cardi questioning our presidential candidates?
