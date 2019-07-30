Kelly Rowland Gets Candid About Juggling Motherhood & Self Care (Exclusive)

“The Voice” Australia Judge Partnered With Honey Nut Cheerios For Its “Happy Hearts” Initiative

Kelly Rowland revealed that it was the death of her own mom that spurred her to start taking her health much more seriously.

Doris died of a heart attack in 2014 just weeks after Rowland, 38, gave birth to her son, Titan.

“I lost my mom to cardiac arrest,” Rowland told us. “This hit home for me.”

The singer said it was “time for me to pour back into my body,” and embarked on a self-care, workout and wellness routine. These days, Rowland said she now enjoys yoga, jogging with friends, high-intensity interval training and pilates – and recently took up meditation.

“I went one day and it absolutely changed my life,” Rowland said of meditating.

The mom of one – who has partnered with Honey Nut Cheerios “Happy Hearts” campaign – said that it’s still a challenge to balance the demands of motherhood and her family with her work and her own needs.

“If I am being transparent, I’m still learning,” Rowland admitted. “When I’m giving so much of me (to my work) – I just finished ‘The Voice,” my son will feel slighted, and he tells me,” she explained. “He says, ‘Mommy, I need your attention right now….I’m trying to figure it out as I go.”

Besides mommyhood and keeping fit, Rowland said she has new music, a new movie and a new line with athleisure brand Fabletics in the works.