A Lil’ Positivity: 5-Year-Old Helps Save 13 People From Burning Building In Chicago

5-Year-Old Helps Save Family & Neighbors From Building Fire

A 5-year-old kid was out here saving lives and acknowledging his brilliance.

According to Fox 32, Jayden Espinosa was staying at his aunt’s home in Chicago with his two sisters when a fire broke out in the early morning.

Everyone in the house was asleep, except Jayden, according to his mom Tracey Espinosa.

“I smelled the smoke and I got up and went outside,” Jayden said.

Apparently, the fire alarm had malfunctioned so Jayden had to spring into action. This is when he rushed to tell his aunt and everyone inside his home to get out.

He didn’t just notify his family either. The home was a duplex, so there were neighbors downstairs asleep as well. Jayden ran to their unit to tell them about the fire, totaling the lives he saved to 13 people.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but The American Red Cross was able to aid Jayden’s aunt and cousins.

When Jayden was asked how he knew what to do about the fire, his response was simple:

“Because I’m smart and brilliant.”

Okurrr!

For more of Jayden’s brilliance you can watch more of his story from News 19 WLTX below.