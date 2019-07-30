Angie Stone is certainly an OG when it comes to the music industry, and as with most OG’s, she has stories for days and loads of piping hot tea to spill. The singer recently stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about her, and yes, ish got real. Stone opened up about everything from Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson owing her royalties, to her part in the drama that was Usher’s herpes scandal. THe 56-year old even dished on the incident in which she was almost facing criminal charges for physically assaulting her daughter.

Check out the full video above to see what else Ms. Stone had to say, and catch her new album Full Circle available on streaming services now.