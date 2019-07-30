Pure Comedy: 2 Chainz Pulls Up On Seth Meyers To Taste Test Some $2000 Tequila [Video]

2 Chainz Brings Some Really Expensive Tequila Onto Late Night with Seth Meyers

2 Chainz pulled up on Seth Meyers last week to talk about everything he’s up to right now, getting into both his personal life and his career.

While he’s on the couch, the rapper gets into the story of how he got his dog, Trappy, what it’s like trying out the most expensive products on his show Most Expensivest, and he taste tests a $2000 dollar bottle of tequila with Seth.

Peep the interview down below to see is spending 2 racks on a bottle of tequila is worth it.