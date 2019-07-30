Racist Republicans Pt. 251: Rand Paul Offers Ilhan Omar A Ticket To Somalia So She Can “Appreciate America More”

Sen. Rand Paul Tells Rep. Ilhan Omar He’ll “Buy Her A Ticket To Go Visit Somalia”

The racism of the Republican party continues to rear its grotesque head with someone else coming after Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Senator Rand Paul had the audacity to offer Congresswoman Omar a ticket to Somalia so she could “appreciate America more.” According to Yahoo News, he made the comment in a talk with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA conference in Washington last week.

His comments come not too long after Resident White House Cheeto Donald Trump said Rep. Omar and three other congresswomen of color should “go back” to the “totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Trump’s remarks earlier this month caused the House of Representatives to pass a resolution condemning his statements. Three of the congresswomen he was addressing were born in the U.S. with the exception of Omar, who was born in Somalia then became a citizen of the U.S. later in life.

Paul defended Trumps gross remarks in relation to Omar, saying, “I’m sort of dumbfounded how unappreciative she is of our country.”

Like whaaaa?

He continued:

“While I’m not saying we forcibly send her anywhere, I’m willing to contribute to buy her a ticket to go visit Somalia, and I think she could look and maybe learn a little bit about the disaster that is Somalia – that has no capitalism, has no God-given rights guaranteed in a constitution, and has about seven different tribes that have been fighting each other for the last 40 years.”

How about you and your racist, imperialist ancestors go back to your country Mr. Paul.

Got DAMN.

Just when you think the attacks on Omar couldn’t get any worse.

Though Omar didn’t make a public statement in response to Paul, she retweeted a post by comedian Tom Arnold in reference to a 2017 incident when Paul was assaulted by a neighbor:

“Imagine being Rand Paul’s next door neighbor and having to deal with @RandPaul lying cowardly circular whiney bullcrap about lawn clippings. No wonder he ripped his toupee off,” Arnold tweeted.

Imagine being Rand Paul's next door neighbor and having to deal with @RandPaul lying cowardly circular whiney bullcrap about lawn clippings. No wonder he ripped his toupee off. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 29, 2019

Of course, a lot of Republicans were outraged by Omar’s retweet, including Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted:

“Congresswoman Ilhan Omar retweeting calls for political violence against @randpaul. I’m not surprised, and look forward to the forthcoming silence from the media on the issue.”

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar retweeting calls for political violence against @randpaul. I’m not surprised, and look forward to the forthcoming silence from the media on the issue. pic.twitter.com/r9BQloVoL9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 29, 2019

Sorry Jr., her retweet doesn’t compare to the racist stuff spewing out your Republican family’s mouth.

NEXT.