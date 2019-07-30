LHHH Super Trailer: K. Michelle’s Surrogate, Moniece VS. Apryl & Immature’s BACK?! [Video]

“Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Season 6 Super Trailer

The “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” super trailer is here and it’s full of drama. In it we see old cast members; A1, Lyrica, Apple Watts, Ray J, Princess Love, Apryl Jones, Lil Fizz, Moniece, Paris Phillips and K. Michelle navigating Hollywood’s murky waters.

A1 and Lyrica seem to be on the outs over an alleged hookup with Summer Bunni, the same woman who was involved in that texting scandal with Offset.

“We renewed our vows and then you cheated after that,” says Lyrica in the trailer.

Also, The Millennium Tour will be shown highlighting the tension between B2K all before some flirting goes down between Fizz and Omarion’s baby’s mother Apryl Jones much to Moniece Slaughter’s dismay.

Marques Houston and Immature will also be shown trying to sort out touring issues and rapper YoYo’s joined the cast to mentor younger artists. Ray J and Princess Love are of course back on the show and they’re trying to spice things up in the bedroom while desperately searching for their lost dog.

K. Michelle’s back and this time she’s pursuing her dream of having twins via surrogacy.

An official press release names other cast members as; Micky Munday, Zell Swag, Jason Lee, Brittany B., Misster Ray, Daniel “Booby” Gibson, Pam Bentley and Tricia Ana.

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” season 6 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on VH1.