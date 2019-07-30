Port of Miami 2: Jordyn Woods & Swizz Beatz Star In Rick Ross’ New Visual for “BIG TYME” [Video]

Rick Ross Gets Some Help From Jordyn Woods & Swizz Beatz In His New Video

Rick Ross just dropped the music video for his single with Swizz Beatz, “BIG TYME.”

This is exactly the type of visual Rozay always executes perfectly. Living a life of luxury in Miami is what the boss is known for, and he portrays that lavish lifestyle both throughout this entire song and in the video for it.

Jordyn Woods made headlines when she was spotted with Ross as his latest video vixen, and now, only a few weeks later, we get to see her in action at her latest gig. The model joins Swizz and Rozay as they party on a yacht, race down the open road, and enjoy life to the fullest.

Peep Jordyn Woods, Swizz Beats, and Rick Ross in the brand new video for “BIG TYME” down below: