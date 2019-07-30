BOSSIP Exclusive: Watch The Explosive New Trailer For OWN’s “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” [VIDEO]

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Returns September 7th

They’re back! The couples behind Huntsville’s Comeback Group real estate group make their return this fall and there’s all kind of drama. OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network unveiled today the explosive new trailer for its hit reality series “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” which returns with all new episodes Saturday, September 7 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT) and we get to premiere it. Watch below:

The series, which follows three powerful African American couples working in real estate in the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama: Melody and Martell Holt, Marsau and LaTisha Scott and Maurice and Kimberlee Scott, will also feature a new couple Cedarric and Adaira Collins, both good friends of the Holts and Scotts.

This season being a power couple doesn’t mean the perfect couple as Martell works to try and win back his estranged wife Melody. LaTisha doesn’t allow her husband Marsau to get in her way as she puts her homemaker days behind to put her real estate license to good use. Kimberlee is forced to reconcile with the challenges of a blended family as she deals with Maurice’s son and ex-wife’s potential move to Huntsville. While there’s still a lot of love to go around, neither business nor pleasure seem to be getting any less hectic for these couples.

Yikes… Sounds like a whole lot of drama. We hope the couples can work through it!