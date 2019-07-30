RHOA’s Apollo Nida Re-Released From Prison

Apollo Nida Re-Released

Apollo Nida is a (semi) free man again. The former RHOA star who was rearrested on a “technical condition” just nine days after he was released from federal prison to a Philadelphia halfway house is out, again.

RadarOnline reports that he was released from Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey for the second time on July 29. Radar cites Federal Bureau of Prison paperwork that show’s Nida’s living in a Philadelphia halfway house.

Apollo’s sentence is scheduled to end on October 15, 2019.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud and identity theft in 2014 and accepted a guilty plea after federal prosecutors claimed he scammed his way to $2.3 million.

Apollo shares two sons nine-year-old Ayden and six-year-old Dylan with ex-wife Phaedra Parks.

He’s currently dating realtor Sherien Almufti.