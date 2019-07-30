Judge Shuts Down Dwight Howard’s Bid To Throw Out Gay YouTube Star’s Assault Suit (Exclusive)

Masin Elije Claims Dwight Howard & Others Threatened His Life; Player Says He’s Never Met Him

A judge has nixed NBA player Dwight Howard’s bid to dismiss a homosexual social media star’s lawsuit that alleges Howard threatened him over speaking out about their alleged relationship.

We exclusively revealed that earlier this year that Masin Elije sued Howard for assault, infliction of emotional distress and more, alleging Howard and his associates had been threatening his life because he wouldn’t agree to sign paperwork barring him from speaking out about their alleged relationship.

But Howard countersued the “Industry Hoe” author for slander, invasion of privacy and abusive litigation and demanded the suit be thrown out, as well as $10 million in damages. Howard said in court papers that he never met Elije and his legal claims weren’t valid. He also said that any injuries the YouTube star suffered was due to his own negligence.

However, according to court records obtained by BOSSIP, the judge came back and sided with Elije, and denied Howard’s request for the man’s suit to be tossed. The case is now ongoing, although no trial date has been set.

We reached out Elije’s attorney for comment. Howard’s lawyer declined to comment.