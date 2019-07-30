Sherri Shepherd Gets Emotional Playing A Mother Whose Son Has Been Unjustly Imprisoned In ‘Brian Banks’ [VIDEO]

Have you seen the latest clip from the inspirational true story, Brian Banks? The drama stars Aldis Hodge, Greg Kinnear, Sherri Shepherd and Melanie Liburd.

The inspirational true story of Brian Banks (Aldis Hodge), an All-American high school football star committed to USC who finds his life upended when he is wrongly convicted of a crime he didn’t commit. Despite lack of evidence, Banks is railroaded through a broken justice system and sentenced to a decade of prison and probation. Years later, with the support of Justin Brooks (Greg Kinnear) and the California Innocence Project, Banks fights to reclaim his life and fulfill his dreams of playing in the NFL.

It was written by Doug Atchison and directed by Tom Shadyac. Bleecker Street will release the film in theaters on August 9th.