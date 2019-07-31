BOSSIPSounds: “Hot” Is The New Song From Dodgr That Perfectly Describes Her Month

Dodgr Is The Incredible Voice Behind “Hot”

We haven’t been able to get the song “Hot” out of our heads since we heard it on “Euphoria” Sunday before last. “Hot” is the title of the new song from Dodgr but it’s also an appropriate way to describe the past few weeks for the LA native.

She kicked things off appearing alongside Alicia Keys on Mark Ronson’s album standout “Truth,” followed it with a cameo on Rick Rubin’s Showtime documentary, Shangri-La, and now she’s back with the aforementioned, “Hot” .

She took to Instagram to tell the story behind the song and how Mark Ronson helped propel it to what it is now:

You can listen to the full version below:

Do you like? We can’t wait to hear what’s next!

Follow Dodgr on IG @thelastartful