#BOSSIPSounds: “Hot” Is The New Song From Dodgr That Perfectly Describes Her Month
Dodgr Is The Incredible Voice Behind “Hot”
We haven’t been able to get the song “Hot” out of our heads since we heard it on “Euphoria” Sunday before last. “Hot” is the title of the new song from Dodgr but it’s also an appropriate way to describe the past few weeks for the LA native.
She kicked things off appearing alongside Alicia Keys on Mark Ronson’s album standout “Truth,” followed it with a cameo on Rick Rubin’s Showtime documentary, Shangri-La, and now she’s back with the aforementioned, “Hot” .
She took to Instagram to tell the story behind the song and how Mark Ronson helped propel it to what it is now:
View this post on Instagram
Y’all, ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m anxious af as I type this cuz I’ve been sitting on this one for almost 2 yrs 🤯😭Damn near the amount of time I’ve known my now good friend @okjohnhojohnho — when he & I started HOT in Sept ‘17, we knew we had something special. My buddy @iammarkronson heard our rough & thought the same thing. Mark added his Ronson magic & NOW WE HERE! More big news surrounding this tune in the coming days, but for now, go enjoy dat on repeat on whatever DSP you on!! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ** in other news, it’s just Dodgr now. Nbd that’s who I’ve always been. TYSM FOR THE SUPPORT!!! More music coming later today/tn 🧡👷🏾♂️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 4vr & always The Last Artful, Dodgr Art/Animation: @WooStaar
You can listen to the full version below:
Do you like? We can’t wait to hear what’s next!
Follow Dodgr on IG @thelastartful
