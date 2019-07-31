Caught Creepin’? Shanda Denyce Blasts ‘Day 26’ Husband Willie Taylor For Sending THESE Racy Texts

WYD Willie? Shanda Denyce Airs Out Her Famous Hubby For Cheating Text Messages

Former ‘Love and Hip Hop’ stars Shanda Denyce and Willie Taylor seem to be having some marital issues, according to what was posted on Instagram yesterday. Shanda took to social media to blast Willie for sending seemingly inappropriate text messages to a woman named “Kris”.

In them, (allegedly) Willie notices the woman’s ‘soft’ body, texting her in awe about it. Would this exchange set YOU off, if Willie was your husband?

‘Willie’: The amount of soft is just unbearable [laughing emoji]. Still on my mind. [laughing emoji] ‘Kris’: I literally get it from my mama [laughing Emojis]. If you scroll back a couple weeks it’s on my page lol. ‘Willie’: Let me go see [laughing Emojis] Mama made that right. ‘Kris’: I need to go back to my workouts tho. I’m trynna catch up to you.

Pissed off, Shada wrote,

“Is this cool or nah? Did I miss the joke? Willie is in blue Kris (woman) is in white! Just wanna know if I miss the joke, that’s all….that’s what I thought. I love a good joke so I hope I didn’t miss a good one. Perfect example that they never really grow up.”

Comments poured in, asking Shanda to take down the texts and she deleted them. But you can see screenshots here.

In a separate Instastory post, Shanda insists that the texts she posted were 100% real, for folks saying it was “for tv”. The married couple hasn’t filmed with #LHHH on over 4 years. Currently, it looks like Willie and Shanda reside back in Chicago with their three boys.

Willie seems busy, doing spot date with his group Day 26 and touring in a musical for ‘The Best Man’. He’s also currently filming something with budding actress Jordyn Woods.

Hopefully, they get it together! What are your thoughts on all of this?

More of Shanda, Willie and their beautiful kids after the flip.