Kandi Burruss Brings #RHOA Baddies & Bosses To Atlanta Screening Of WB’s “The Kitchen” [Photos]

Kandi Hosts Atlanta Screening Of “The Kitchen”

Last night, Warner Bros. hosted a special ‘Girl Boss’ screening of the upcoming mob drama film “The Kitchen” at CineBistro Atlanta.

Kandi hosted the event and brought a band of her fellow RHOA baddies including Tanya Sam, Shamea Morton, Marlo Hampton, and Yovanna Momplaisir.

Source: Paras Griffin / Gettyother attendees included girl bosses Monyetta Shaw, Toya Wright, Angel Love and Lena Huggs.

Viewers enjoyed complimentary popcorn and specialty cocktails including ‘The Mafia’s Kiss,’ ‘The Mob Moll’ and ‘The Hell’s Kitchen’ as they watched. Following the screening, guests stopped by The Kitchen x Mess in a Bottle vending machine to choose a custom t-shirt; from the Bespoke collection of short sleeve t-shirts printed with positive and uplifting messages inspired by The Kitchen.

#TheKitchenMovie is a gritty, female-driven mob drama from New Line Cinema and BRON Creative written and directed by Andrea Berloff, who was nominated for an Oscar for the original screenplay for “Straight Outta Compton.” “It stars Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Bridesmaids”), Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”), and Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) as three 1978 Hell’s Kitchen housewives whose mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. Left with little but a sharp ax to grind, the ladies take the Irish mafia’s matters into their own hands—proving unexpectedly adept at everything from running the rackets to taking out the competition…literally.

#TheKitchenMovie hits theaters August 9.

View the trailer below.

See more photos from last night’s ATL screening on the flip.