LHHATL: Jasmine Blasts ‘TV Parents’ Kirk & Rasheeda For Allegedly Ignoring Her Son Kannon

Jasmine Blasts Kirk And Rasheeda For Allegedly Ignoring Son

The woman who had a baby with married Kirk Frost is defending herself from criticism that aired during the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” reunion. Jasmine was absent during part II of the reunion that aired this week but she was a hot topic of discussion for Kirk and his wife Rasheeda.

As previously reported Jasmine’s been adamant that Kirk hasn’t been as present as he could be for his son Kannon but both Kirk and Rasheeda said that’s untrue.

During the reunion, they both expressed that Jasmine’s been expecting too much from Kirk who’s still VERY MUCH married and at times spending time with his family. Kirk apparently thinks that Jasmine wants him to be around as though they were dating.

“I think she expects me to be there like she was in a relationship,” said Kirk. “And she gotta understand, it was something different, and you chose to move forward with the situation, and you gotta kind of deal with it.” “You had a child with a married man and a family. He’s not gonna change his structure for you,” added Rasheeda. “He never made you think that sh-t from the beginning! So don’t think now that that child is in place that everything is gonna change. It’s not.”

Ooof!

Jasmine is none too pleased by the couple’s comments and she’s since posted (and deleted) a message to them. According to Jasmine, she was uninvited from the reunion after she banned “TV parents” Kirk and Rasheeda from filming with her son.

Jasmine says the couple’s been using her son for the cameras when in all actuality they don’t care about him. She also alleged that they filmed fake scenes surrounding her calling and texting Kirk and added that neither Kirk nor Rasheeda called him for his birthday because they’re ignoring him completely.

“Y’all just trying to move on and live like Kannon doesn’t exist but he’s here and his mother is gonna fight for every bit of respect, love and appreciation he deserves,” wrote Jasmine.

“I was told I was uninvited to do the reunion bc I no longer allowed these 2 to film with my son & act as if they really be spending time with him in real life. So why am I even being discussed when I’m not there to defend myself or tell my side? Fake af,” she wrote. “They are tv parents. I expect Kirk to be there like a f–king father. Let’s start there. I dnt ask for much! But surely you can take out an hour of your ‘busy schedule’ to see him for his bday or pick him up for example. Damn, maybe even a 30sec phone call from your daughter’s phone to wish him a happy bday? Is that me wanting y’all to change your ‘structure?’?? Is that me expecting you to be there like we’re in a relationship?? Not 1 of y’all wished him a happy bday but act so concerned about everything else when the cameras rolling. I dnt even gaf that sis wants to hold me more accountable than her husband, but KANNON ain’t do sh-t to none of y’all.” “I’ve BEEEEEEN open to whatever needs to be done to get in a better space for KANNON. I’ve even been quiet as I watched fake scenes about me calling/texting Kirk’s phone. For what?? I, to this day, don’t have that ni–a’s number!” she added. “Y’all so focused on ‘reality TV’ and having a storyline, you got me f–ked up in real life! Don’t know what storyline world you live in but better believe having a child does change everything. Or should if you’re an active parent! Just say you want to continue making excuses for Kirk sis! Y’all just trying to move on and live like Kannon doesn’t exist but he’s here and his mother is gonna fight for every bit of respect, love and appreciation he deserves. Now you may continue with your fake a– reality show that no longer cares about reality.”

Damn.

Do YOU think it’s fair for the couple to (allegedly) act like Kirk’s son doesn’t exist???