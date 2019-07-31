For The Ladies: Sebastian Stan & Anthony Mackie Read Thirst Tweets [Video]

Sebastian Stan & Anthony Mackie Read Thirst Tweets About Each Other

Marvel fans are still excited over the announcement that Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie are getting their own show, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

After the announcement was made at Comic Con this month, the two stars went on a little press run to talk about the upcoming series–which included stopping by Buzzfeed to read some thirst-fueled tweets. Throughout the video, Mackie and Stan learn just how much the internet is here for their superhero bromance while seeing some of the outrageous things girls say about them.

Peep the video down below to see their hilarious reactions to some of these wild tweets: